Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.33

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 5034695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

