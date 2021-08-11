Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 10%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 218,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 57,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.64%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

