Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 30.94%.

Shares of JAGGF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,091. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $280.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

