J. Peter Pham Purchases 250,000 Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) insider J. Peter Pham purchased 250,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).
LON RBW opened at GBX 13.63 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.25 million and a PE ratio of -34.06. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.59.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.