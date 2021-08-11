Ixcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $9.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 197.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,207,130 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.