Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Shares Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 192.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,711. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITMR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

