iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 25,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,873. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

