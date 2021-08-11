iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. 5,037,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

