iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Sierra Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,078 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $151.75. The stock had a trading volume of 78,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

