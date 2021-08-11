iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. 1,188,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

