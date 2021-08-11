iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.94. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,642. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $263.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.