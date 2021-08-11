iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWO opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

