iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.70. 30,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,483. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $250.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.