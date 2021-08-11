iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Raised by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 189,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443,578. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

