iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 221,982 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $54.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.11.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after buying an additional 186,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.