iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78.

