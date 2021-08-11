iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.65

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 61541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

