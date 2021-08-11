iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.55

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

