iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 134,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.