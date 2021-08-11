Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain’s better-than-anticipated second-quarter results reflected the improvements in the company’s storage and service segments’ performance. The company has leased 19 megawatts of capacity at its global data-center portfolio through the first seven months of the ongoing year. Recently, Iron Mountain signed a 10-year 2.4-megawatt lease with a Fortune 100 Tech customer at its WPA-1 facility in Boyers, PA. In addition to that, the company has entered into a EUR 76-million agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Singapore-based Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Nevertheless, higher reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are expected to act as headwinds for the service segment.”

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,358 shares of company stock worth $1,468,236. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

