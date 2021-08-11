Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $7.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.95.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

