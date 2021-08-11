Invst LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Invst LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

