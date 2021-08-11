Invst LLC Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

