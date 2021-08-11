Invst LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

