Investors Purchase Large Volume of Clearwater Paper Call Options (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,724 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,294% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.