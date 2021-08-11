Investors Buy Large Volume of Orphazyme A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 24,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,545 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORPH shares. Guggenheim lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

