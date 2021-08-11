Investors Buy Large Volume of CenterPoint Energy Put Options (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,758 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 301 put options.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

