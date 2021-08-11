Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lonza Group (LZAGY)

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS: LZAGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Lonza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – Lonza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Lonza Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Lonza Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/2/2021 – Lonza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/22/2021 – Lonza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

6/16/2021 – Lonza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/14/2021 – Lonza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

LZAGY opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. Lonza Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

