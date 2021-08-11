Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bodycote (BOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bodycote (LON: BOY):
- 8/10/2021 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Bodycote had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on the stock.
LON BOY traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The stock had a trading volume of 32,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 872.16. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 946.50 ($12.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.
