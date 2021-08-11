Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bodycote (BOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bodycote (LON: BOY):

8/10/2021 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Bodycote had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Bodycote had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on the stock.

LON BOY traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The stock had a trading volume of 32,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 872.16. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 946.50 ($12.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

