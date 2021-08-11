Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2021 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/12/2021 – NatWest Group was given a new $5.79 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

