Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.60

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.