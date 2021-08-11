Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.60

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
