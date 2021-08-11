Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.32

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,940,000 after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

