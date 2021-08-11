Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

