Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
