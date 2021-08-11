Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
