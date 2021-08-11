Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

