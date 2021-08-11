Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.44.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.23. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

