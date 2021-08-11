International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.