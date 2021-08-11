International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

