International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
Shares of IP stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
