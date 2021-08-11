International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.06.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

