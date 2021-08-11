International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.38 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 170.71 ($2.23) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

