Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

IFS opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

