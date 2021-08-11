Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. 206,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,067. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

