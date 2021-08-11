Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.01

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.01 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 4732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

