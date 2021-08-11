Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Insperity were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

