Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 7,066 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $131,051.62.

ZEN opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

