Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 10,090 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. 134,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

