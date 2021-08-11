Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 19,900 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

Shares of PMVP opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

PMVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 263,491 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 209,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

