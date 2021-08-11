Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Sells 11,472 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OMI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 612,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 33.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

