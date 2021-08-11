Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 2,053 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.23. 186,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,926. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $470.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

